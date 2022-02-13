As is usual for a Monday morning, market    liquidity  is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels, a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is a key concern:

  • EUR/USD 1.1340
  • USD/JPY 115.38
  • GBP/USD 1.3553
  • USD/CHF 0.9255
  • USD/CAD 1.2735
  • AUD/USD 0.7130
  • NZD/USD 0.6637

Be back soon with weekend news. ICYMI:

How to prepare for war (in markets)

Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive could be destabilizing

Biden and Putin spoke on Saturday - the two agreed to stay engaged in the days ahead

ECB’s Rehn says the Bank needs to look beyond short-term inflation

