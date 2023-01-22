Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



On a Monday morning, market liquidity Read this Term is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online. This Monday is a little different of course as many Asia centres are out today for the Lunar New Year holidays:

China, Singapore, and Hong Kong are all out today. It's a local holiday is New Zealand's capital Wellington also.

Australia and Japan are in as usual.

As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Levels guide, repeat ... only a guide!

EUR/USD 1.0865

USD/JPY 129.49

GBP/USD 1.2395

USD/CHF 0.9200

USD/CAD 1.3385

AUD/USD 0.6967

NZD/USD 0.6456