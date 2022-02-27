As is usual for a Monday morning, market  liquidity  is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

I say the above every Monday ('cause its true!) and its even more important to take note of it today. First thing Monday price movement is batshit crazy when there is big weekend news - like today.

This is a guide to early prices. A GUIDE is all it is.

monday open fx rates 28 February 2022

Where's the RUB? Good question. I won't be taking a guess here.

Weekend news items:

The escalation of Russian sanctions and rhetoric doesn't bode well for Monday's market

EU, US & allies have agreed to cut off a number of Russian banks from Swift

More on the potential removal of Russia from SWIFT

Momentum grows to remove Russia from SWIFT