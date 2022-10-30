Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.

As usual for an early Asia Monday morning, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Levels guide, the USD is up (there is a piece in the Wall Street Journal (gated) from Fed 'insider' Timiraos hinting at higher rates for longer from the Federal Reserve - I'll have more to come on this separately :

EUR/USD 0.9948
USD/JPY 147.69
GBP/USD 1.1556
USD/CHF 0.9973
USD/CAD 1.3615
AUD/USD 0.6396
NZD/USD 0.5792