An acceleration of coronavirus cases late in the week has plunged more areas in China into tighter restrictions and complete lockdown.
Including:
In the southern province of Hainan two cities (total population just under 1 million), Dongfang and Chengmai, extended the lockdowns currently in place. The 3 data lockdown are now for around a week, so far anyway. Further cases will of course raise the probability of restrictions extending in time, and area.
Also in Hainan, provincial capital Haikou locked down its 2.9mn people, between 0700-1800 local time.
Tibet's biggest city Lhasa told residents not to go out unless they have special and urgent matters to attend to between Friday and Monday.
Korla city in western Xinjiang imposed lockdowns (ps. you'll see the newish term “static management” for lockdowns in China now) starting Saturday for at least five to seven days.
There are more, but you get the idea.
-
Of course, its up to each country to decide its own health policy and we wish the people impacted well. China is of particular interest for its role in the global economy. Domestically, activity is being hit by the debt-fuelled implosion and contagion sweeping the property sector. Lockdowns don't help economic activity. If there is bright spot its that critical hubs such as Shanghai are not locked down at present.