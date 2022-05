Morgan Staley on the euro:

Adding in this snippet from them on US equities, this in (very) brief. MS have 3 points on where we are at:

valuations are now more attractive

equity markets so oversold

rates potentially stabilizing below 3%

And conclude:

stocks appear to have begun another material bear market rally

What's next:

After that, we remain confident that lower prices are still ahead

close to 3,400