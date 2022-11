The data is here:

Adding a little more now:

Steel industry PMI index at 40.1 (was 44.3 in October)

new orders down 8.9 points to 34.5

output flat, still under 50 and in contraction

NBS commentary (in brief):

production and demand continue to slow

pandemic has placed negative impacts on the operations of some enterprises

production activities slowing dow

product orders falling

financial constraints and lack of market demand cited by firms