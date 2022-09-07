Headline is here:

UK media report the country's fracking ban will be removed on Thursday, 8 September 2022

Reuters follow up with a little more, referring to a piece in the Telegraph:

The reported moves are part of what her office said will be a "bold plan of action" to support households and businesses with soaring energy bills while also seeking to boost domestic energy supply.

Fracking was banned in 2019

And adding this from reports yesterday:

A source familiar with the situationn told Reuters that Truss was considering freezing energy bills in a plan that could cost towards 100 billion pounds ($115 billion), surpassing the COVID-19 furlough scheme.