UK media report the country's fracking ban will be removed on Thursday, 8 September 2022
Reuters follow up with a little more, referring to a piece in the Telegraph:
- The reported moves are part of what her office said will be a "bold plan of action" to support households and businesses with soaring energy bills while also seeking to boost domestic energy supply.
- Fracking was banned in 2019
And adding this from reports yesterday:
- A source familiar with the situationn told Reuters that Truss was considering freezing energy bills in a plan that could cost towards 100 billion pounds ($115 billion), surpassing the COVID-19 furlough scheme.