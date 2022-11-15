I posted briefly on Morgan Stanley's view yesterday:
And a few more snippets were added later on Monday :
- BOE rate hike cycle to end in March next year, rate cuts in 2024 - Morgan Stanley
- US may narrowly escape a recession next year - Morgan Stanley
More now:
- US dollar index will fall to 104 by the end of 2023, dollar is expected to peak as uncertainty around the Fed rate tightening abates, with the Fed forecast to make the final rate hike in January 2023, with a rate cut to follow in Q4
- Euro to outperform as investor flows resume. European Central Bank to make the final rate increase in March 2023. Like long EUR/GBP.
- MS like long NZD/USD
- Brent oil prices to US$110/barrel by end of 2023
