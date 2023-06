Remarks on Monday from a Morgan Stanley note to clients:

“With the S&P 500 rally now crossing the 20% threshold, more are declaring the bear market officially over

We respectfully disagree due to our 2023 earnings forecast.

Ironically, a Fed pause may awaken the bear tactically just as liquidity headwinds ramp up.”

Morgan Stanley have low expectations for 2023 earnings and see this flowing into equity pricing.