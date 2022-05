MS on the S&P500, analysts think the index has downside to at least 3800 in the 'near term' and possible to 3460

the 200 week moving average if forward 12 month EPS start to fall on margin and/or recession concerns

MS adds note the S&P 500 real earnings yield is the most negative since the 1950s and that to them this

suggests we have meaningful downside at the index level as investors figure this out

MS have been on the right side of the slide of the index so far.