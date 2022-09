The selling continues unabated in the US indices. The NASDAQ index now down over 500 points or -4.13% at 11762.65. The Dow industrial average down 878 points at -2.70% at 31507. The S&P is down -129 points or -3.14% at 3981.44.

In the US debt market,:

2 year yield 3.737% +16.3 basis points. That is the highest yield since October 2007

10 year yield is at 3.429% and moving toward the swing hi from June 13 at 3.497%

