Well.. the Nasdaq closed higher.
After trading down as much at -255.47 points or -2.25% at session lows, the Nasdaq rallied into the close and eked out a gain of 6.72 points or 0.06%.
The Dow and S&P could not make it back into positive territory but erased large declines.
- The Dow industrial average was down -605.89 points or -1.9% at its session lows
- S&P was down -76.38 points or -1.94% at its lows
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -103.83 points or -0.33% at 31730.29
- S&P index -5.10 points or -0.13% at 3930.09
- NASDAQ index up 6.72 points or 0.06% at 11370.95
- Russell 2000+21.23 points or 1.24% at 1739.38
The major indices are still lower for the week and working on their 6 consecutive weekly decline for the S&P and NASDAQ (with one more day of trading). The Dow is on pace for its 7th consecutive week decline.
From the all-time highs:
- Dow closed down -14.13% after trading as low as -15.49%
- S&P index closed down 18.44% after trading as low as -19.92%
- NASDAQ index closed down -29.86% after trading as low as -31.48%