The Nasdaq is having its best day in a week. It's up 0.7% and at the highs of the day.

At the same time, oil has shrugged off the post-EIA decline and is now $1 higher. WTI is flirting with $95.00 once again.

Bond yields hit the highs of the day 30 mins ago but they've shifted lower since.

There isn't any news behind these moves but they're helping to keep the dollar pinned lower. There was some USD selling into the London fix that's not reversing.

This is looking like a choppy, illiquid summer market where everyone is waiting for Jackson Hole.