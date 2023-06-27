A broadening out of tech stock gains is underway today as the market shakes off fears of a recession due to strong consumer confidence.

The Nasdaq Composite is now up nearly 200 points, or 1.5%, to 13,530 as it tries to put a floor under the recent selling.

Among the leaders today are airline stocks like American Airlines (up 5.6%) and Booking Holdings (3.6%). Megacap tech names are also mostly higher (with the exception of GOOG) but this is a broadening out of gains, something bulls have been hoping to see.

I would be skeptical of anything right now as quarter end looms but, seasonally, the first two weeks of July are the strongest time of the year for equities.