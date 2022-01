The Nasdaq index has given up it's gains on the day and has now turned negative on the day.

The high price reached 13765.91, up 223.70 points or +1.65% on the day. The index is now trading at 13514, down -28 points or -0.24%.

Meanwhile the Dow and the S&P remain higher on the day with the Dow leading the charge:

Dow is up 260 points or +0.75% at 24420

S&P is up 18.35 points or 0.42% at 4367.90