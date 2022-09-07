The major US indices are closing sharply higher and near the highs for the day:

  • NASDAQ index snapped it's 7 day losing streak
  • S&P and Dow snap their 2 day losing streak
  • S&P has its best day in a month
  • energy was the only sector that fell today

Catalyst for the upside:

THe final number are showing:

  • Dow industrial average +435.96 points or +1.4% at 31581.27
  • S&P index up 71.68 points or 1.83% at 3979.88
  • NASDAQ index up 247 points or 2.14% at 11791.91
  • Russell 2000 up 39.68 points or 2.21% at 1832.00