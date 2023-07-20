The NASDAQ is lower. The S&P is near unchanged. The Dow is higher. The doubt is trying for the 9th consecutive positive day. The S&P and NASDAQ have been up 7 of the last 8 trading days. Tesla and Netflix earnings last night have those shares lower with the Tesla down -4.0% and Netflix down -7.36%..

A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open and showing:

Dow industrial average up 158 points or 0.45% at 35219.30

S&P index down -4.7 points or -0.10% at 4561.01

NASDAQ index -71.27 points or -0.50% at 14286.75

Leading the Dow is Johnson & Johnson who reported better-than-expected earnings. Their shares are up 3.38%. IBM also reported yesterday and is up 1.97%. Travelers – they announced as well – is up 1.59%. They lead the Dow higher.

Intel shares are down -1.96%.