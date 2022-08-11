The NASDAQ index has given up all the gains and traded negative on the day. The high price reached 24921. The low price just extended to 23931.

The Dow and S&P remain positive on the day with the Dow up 198 points or 0.55% the S&P is up around 20 points or 0.48%

US yields have seen a rebound to the upside which has helped to dampen the spirits in the stock market.

The 2 year is still marginally lower, but the 5, 10 and 30 year yields are now higher.

  • 2 year 3.198%, -1.8 basis points
  • 5 year 2.944%, +1.9 basis points
  • 10 year 2.840%, +5.5 basis points
  • 30 year 3.114%, +8.1 basis point

The USD is also moving higher in reaction to the reversal of the yields.