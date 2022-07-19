The ghost from Netflix  earnings  past is on the minds of traders ahead of their earnings after the close today.

Recall after earnings last quarter where subscriptions came in much worse than expected, the price closed down over 35% the next trading day. The price moved from $348.28 to $212.45.

Those declines continued to the May 12 low at $162.59, a decline of 53.32% from the close on April 19 just before earnings.

The price is back up to $200.48 today. The high price since the low reached $207.24. Moving above $207.24 and the close from April 20 at $212.45 would be a step in the more bullish direction. The 100 day moving average is up at $255.54.

The all-time high price?

The high point was reached on November 17, 2021 less than a year ago at $700.05. Ouch!

Netflix
Netflix is down from $700 less than one year ago

So what is expected today?

  • EPS $2.95 on revenues of $8.04 billion
  • net subscriber additions expecting -2.02M
  • average revenue per unit est 12.02
  • EPS guidance for the next quarter $2.76
  • EPS guidance for the fiscal year expected $10.81
  • revenue guidance for the next quarter a $0.08 billion
  • revenue guidance for 2022 expected $32.3 million
  • revenue guidance for 2023 expected $35.11 billion