more to come

The results of the Conservative Party leadership vote will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Uk time, which is 1130 GMT, on Monday September 5.

Liz Truss appears well in front and is the bookies' favourite to win. In her campaigning she has been pretty much promising to throw cash at any problem there is out there (and the UK has many, the most critical right now ging the energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation). The more cash she promises (which the market will see as stimulus) the greater pressure it'll create on the Bank of England to hike harder and faster, at the margin.