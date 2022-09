This via Westpac on the New Zealand dollar, in brief:

The next few months remain a minefield for risk sentiment, with global central bank tightening, recession risks, and geopolitical tensions as backdrops.

But by year end, if sentiment stabilises, there is potential for the NZD to rebound towards mid-0.60’s. By then, the Fed story should be fully priced into the USD.

---

That 'minefield' comment is more broadly applicable too .... check out the SPX moves on the US CPI miss Tuesday: