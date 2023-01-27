ANZ New Zealand Business Survey
-
ANZ remarks on the results:
Business people appear to have come back from holiday in slightly better
spirits. Some of the shock value of the November rate hike and talk of a
“deliberately engineered” recession appears to have worn off, though most
indicators remain at very subdued levels.
The key themes of the January survey:
Activity measures generally saw a partial bounce-back from their
December falls, led by manufacturing, services and retail.
Inflation and pricing pressures remain intense. Both cost expectations
and pricing intentions moved higher (costs by more, suggesting
worsening squeeze). margin
Read this Term expectations remain stuck around
6% (figure 2). Inflation
NZD/USD is up a few tics after the data. Just a few tics though, not a lot in it.
Better confidence is projected ahead: