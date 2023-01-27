ANZ New Zealand Business Survey

ANZ remarks on the results:

Business people appear to have come back from holiday in slightly better spirits. Some of the shock value of the November rate hike and talk of a “deliberately engineered” recession appears to have worn off, though most indicators remain at very subdued levels.

The key themes of the January survey:

Inflation expectations remain stuck around 6% (figure 2).

New Zealand inflation expectations 27 January 2023

NZD/USD is up a few tics after the data. Just a few tics though, not a lot in it.

Better confidence is projected ahead: