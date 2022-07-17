New Zealand inflation came in hotter than expected in Q2 2022

New Zealand CPI Q2: 1.7% q/q

  • expected 1.5%, prior 1.8%

7.3% y/y (highest for the y/y in 32 years)

  • expected 7.1%, prior 6.9%

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is locked in to further rate increases ahead. LAt week's manufacturing PMI was a bit of a shock and showed there is a toll being taken on the economy:

There is nothing in these  inflation  figures to dissuade the RBNZ from its hiking path though.

 NZD/USD  up a few tics:

New Zealand cpi 18 July 2022