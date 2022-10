This is the Business New Zealand Performance of Services Index. Solidly in expansion and off from August.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope:

the two key sub-indexes of New Activity/Sales (59.2) and New Orders/Business (62.9) remaining in a very healthy position.

BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert:

“the composite PCI held together at 54.4 in free-weighted terms, while the GDP weighted composite came in at 55.4, from 58.2 in August. These marry with our view that Q3 GDP increased about 1.0%”