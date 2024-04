NIkkei 225

The shine is slowing being taken off a great year for Japanese stocks. Today's decline is 1.3% at the open, erasing the modest gain from yesterday and falling to the lowest since Feb 13.

We're also now well-below the 1990 highs.

I think in the big picture this will be viewed as a healthy dip after a strong Q1 but it may all hinge on falling US inflation.