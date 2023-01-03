Divergence in the semiconductor market says this Nikkei report (gated).

Main points:

The supply glut in memory chips is especially pronounced for smartphones due to a drop in demand for the devices.

"The industry is experiencing the most severe imbalance between supply and demand in both DRAM and NAND [memory chips] in the last 13 years," Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra said in an earnings call

In contrast,... Automotive semiconductors in particular are expected to remain in short supply throughout the year. Not only are automakers ramping up production once again, the growing number of semiconductors each car requires is lifting the industry's demand for chips. An average electric vehicle requires an estimated $1,600 worth of semiconductors compared with roughly $500 for gasoline-powered vehicles. While demand for automotive chips is on the rise, the analysts see supplies of power semiconductors used to control electrical currents and analog semiconductors used for power supply management remaining under strain throughout 2023.

More info at that link, if you can access it.

