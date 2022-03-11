The full quote by Putin:

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me."

He also adds that talks are "practically on a daily basis". That's certainly interesting. He did not elaborate further but mentioned that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko. So, we can only wait and see.

But the way markets are jumping, it shows you the extreme positioning we have been in over the past few weeks. If this is truly a sign that we could be headed for peace, then here is the playbook.