Nord Stream AG says that three offshore lines of its gas pipeline system have suffered damage in the past day, adding that the damages are "unprecedented". In estimating when the system's working capability would be restored, the operator of the network said that it was impossible to give such a timeline.

It's nothing new and one can assume that with or without these "damages", the Nord Stream will be closed indefinitely moving forward and Europe themselves know that for a fact in this game of chess with Russia.