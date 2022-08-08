The major US stock indices are getting back some of their gains in premarket trading as Nvidia sends shockwaves as a lower revenues expectations for the Q2.

They see Q2 earnings coming at $6.7 billion vs. $8.1 billion. For Q3 they see $6.7 billion vs. expected a $8.38 billion. They are blaming gaming revenue for the shortfall.

Nvidia shares are trading down $177.50 that's down from $189.89 at the close on Friday. Go to sleep

Despite the news, the major indices are still higher with the NASDAQ up 47 (vs around up 92 earlier. The S&P is up 19 points. The Dow futures are up 175 points