PPI inputs 1.1% q/q

  • expected 1.6% q/q, prior 1.6%

PPI outputs 1.4% q/q

  • expected 2.3% q/q, prior 1.8%

Details from Stats NZ on the lower PPIs for the final quarter of 2021:

In the December 2021 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter:

  • output producers price index (PPI) rose 1.4 percent
  • input PPI rose 1.1 percent
  • farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 2.7 percent
  • capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.9 percent.

The largest output industry contributions were from:

  • electricity and gas supply, down 17.6 percent
  • dairy cattle farming, up 9.2 percent
  • building construction, up 3.1 percent.

The largest input industry contributions were from:

  • electricity and gas supply, down 20.8 percent
  • dairy product manufacturing, up 7.7 percent
  • building construction, up 1.8 percent.