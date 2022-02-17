PPI inputs 1.1% q/q
expected 1.6% q/q, prior 1.6%
PPI outputs 1.4% q/q
expected 2.3% q/q, prior 1.8%
Details from Stats NZ on the lower PPIs for the final quarter of 2021:
In the December 2021 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter:
- output producers price index (PPI) rose 1.4 percent
- input PPI rose 1.1 percent
- farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 2.7 percent
- capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.9 percent.
The largest output industry contributions were from:
- electricity and gas supply, down 17.6 percent
- dairy cattle farming, up 9.2 percent
- building construction, up 3.1 percent.
The largest input industry contributions were from:
- electricity and gas supply, down 20.8 percent
- dairy product manufacturing, up 7.7 percent
- building construction, up 1.8 percent.