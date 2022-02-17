PPI inputs 1.1% q/q

expected 1.6% q/q, prior 1.6%

PPI outputs 1.4% q/q

expected 2.3% q/q, prior 1.8%

Details from Stats NZ on the lower PPIs for the final quarter of 2021:

In the December 2021 quarter compared with the September 2021 quarter:

output producers price index (PPI) rose 1.4 percent

input PPI rose 1.1 percent

farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 2.7 percent

capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.9 percent.

The largest output industry contributions were from:

electricity and gas supply, down 17.6 percent

dairy cattle farming, up 9.2 percent

building construction, up 3.1 percent.

The largest input industry contributions were from:

electricity and gas supply, down 20.8 percent

dairy product manufacturing, up 7.7 percent

building construction, up 1.8 percent.