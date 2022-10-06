Société Générale on the New Zealand dollar. Analysts at the bank say the recent interim NZD/USD low "near the lower limit of a multi-month down sloping channel at 0.5565" also coincides with a trend line they have from 2009.

And now an initial bounce is taking shape. SG looking at

the 50 DMA near 0.6010/0.6060 which is also the low of July is expected to be an important hurdle near-term

Failure to overcome this resistance can lead to continuation in downtrend towards last month trough of 0.5565 and 2020 levels of 0.5495/0.5470.

