New Zealand inflation data blew out expectations:

See that post for more info on the report. It keeps further Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hikes firmly on track. The next meeting is November 23, and then a three-month wait for the following meeting. Its difficult to see the RBNZ doing any less than +50bp in November.

NZD/USD update, up a few ticks only, but the high inflation reading will provide a tailwind:

