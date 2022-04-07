Info via Al Arabiya on a meeting of GCC foreign ministers

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states expressed their support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s call to start negotiations with the Houthi militias with the aim of establishing peace in Yemen

Houthi militias have been sending drones and other projectiles into GCC states. Anything that brings an end to this aggression would be welcome news.

