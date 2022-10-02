Oil has jumped higher on the reopen of futures trade on Sunday evening in the US.

The talk is of a 1mn barrel OPEC+ cut at the meeting this week, Wednesday the 5th.

This is not fresh talk really, but as we have gotten closer to the cartel's meeting the chatter has intensified and become more concrete.

