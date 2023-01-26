Overnight piece from Bloomberg (gated). In summary:

The European Union is floating a plan to cap the price of Russian diesel at $100 a barrel

From February 5 (the same date as the EU will ban almost all imports of refined Russian products)

$45 threshold would be set for discounted ones like fuel oil

Bloomberg citing unnamed 'people familiar'.

EU discussion of the cap will begin formally today, Friday, 27 January 2023. Talks are expected to continue over the next several days,

Here we go, ungated access here if you'd like more detail.

---

I'm gonna ask for forgiveness in advance. Hey, its Friday!