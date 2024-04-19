Reports are coming in:

The first is that there was a radar battalion hit in Syria near the city of Izraa.

The second is that there are 'explosions' near the city of Isfahan in central Iran. It's a major city of 2.2 million.

Finally, there is now talk of intense warplane activity across parts of Iraq.

Oil prices are up more than 1%.

Update: More reports are coming in of strikes on Iran now with Sky News Arabia citing local media highlighting 3 large explosions in Isfahan, there is also talk of explosions in Natanz, Iran.

It appears the strikes in Syria and Iran may both be from Iran.