US oil inventories drew across the board in the weekly, private inventory report, according to ZeroHedge.

Expectations for tomorrow's EIA report:

Crude +1380K

Gasoline -1114K

Distillates -2167K

WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Read this Term fell $2.21 to $83.25 on Tuesday but it's higher on the data, up to $83.70 on a surprise draw in crude. The SPR release was reportedly much smaller than the 1 mbpd pace at around 3.6 million barrels.

Energy will be in focus once again tomorrow with President Biden promising to unveil something to bring gasoline prices down. There are reports that he will announce plans to sell more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve according to Reuters. He will also announce plans to refill the SPR, which could help put a floor under longer-dated contracts.

The problem is that the administration doesn't seem to realize that oil prices don't necessarily dictate gasoline and diesel prices. Huge demand for diesel from Europe and the lack of US refining capacity is putting upward pressure on product prices that no amount of additional oil will help. Diesel right now is trading at $200/barrel.

One option is to limit fuel exports but that would put Europe and other US allies in a difficult position.

Also perhaps misunderstood is that Washington has already authorized a full 180 million barrels from the SPR. The 15m in sales announced is the process of marketing Marketing Marketing can be described as the business process of identifying, anticipating and satisfying customers' needs and wants. This is a crucial element of retail forex brokerages, which look to procure and retain clients.In particular, brokers rely on funded marketing campaigns that are instrumental to their survival and longevity in what is an increasingly competitive space.Within the FX space, marketers help perform several functions. Newer forex brokers are responsible for handling the acquisition of traders, while retaining them for a longer period of time or distinguishing between brokerage and competitors.What Marketing Technique Do FX Brokers Use?Marketing in the FX space can take shape in a variety of forms. This starts with advertising, which is the most commonly deployed technique for forex marketing.This includes a marketing plan that focuses on digital and traditional advertising. Advertising can also include banner ads, notifications, newsletters, or other mechanisms for drawing attention to any brand or brokerage.Moreover, blog posting or other forms of search engine optimization (SEO) have also proven to be effective marketing tools for forex brokers.Well-organized and attractive pieces of content on websites can be helpful for users and clients and historically helped educate traders.These efforts also enable websites to be found by those looking for what a broker offers and those who are looking for some knowledge about the trading industry. Marketing efforts can also help generate traffic on landing pages, converting sales. Social media has also rapidly evolved as a critical element of marketing.FX brokers rely on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, or Linkedin, among others for marketing needs, which are capable of reaching a huge audience. Marketing requires efforts and campaigns on part of brokers to help bridge the gap with their desired audience. Marketing can be described as the business process of identifying, anticipating and satisfying customers' needs and wants. This is a crucial element of retail forex brokerages, which look to procure and retain clients.In particular, brokers rely on funded marketing campaigns that are instrumental to their survival and longevity in what is an increasingly competitive space.Within the FX space, marketers help perform several functions. Newer forex brokers are responsible for handling the acquisition of traders, while retaining them for a longer period of time or distinguishing between brokerage and competitors.What Marketing Technique Do FX Brokers Use?Marketing in the FX space can take shape in a variety of forms. This starts with advertising, which is the most commonly deployed technique for forex marketing.This includes a marketing plan that focuses on digital and traditional advertising. Advertising can also include banner ads, notifications, newsletters, or other mechanisms for drawing attention to any brand or brokerage.Moreover, blog posting or other forms of search engine optimization (SEO) have also proven to be effective marketing tools for forex brokers.Well-organized and attractive pieces of content on websites can be helpful for users and clients and historically helped educate traders.These efforts also enable websites to be found by those looking for what a broker offers and those who are looking for some knowledge about the trading industry. Marketing efforts can also help generate traffic on landing pages, converting sales. Social media has also rapidly evolved as a critical element of marketing.FX brokers rely on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, or Linkedin, among others for marketing needs, which are capable of reaching a huge audience. Marketing requires efforts and campaigns on part of brokers to help bridge the gap with their desired audience. Read this Term that additional crude, which was already expected. It's unclear if more will be added or if tomorrow's announcement will simply be window dressing.

Expectations for tomorrow's EIA report:

Crude +1380K

Gasoline -1114K

Distillates -2167K

Technically, WTI broke below the 61.8% retracement level of the OPEC+ rally today but didn't close below. It's bearish, but there's still some hope for the bulls. As I warned at the start of the month, October is the worst month for crude, seasonally.