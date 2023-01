This is from the privately surveyed oil stock data ahead of official government data tomorrow morning out of the US.

Just the headline number at this stage, via Twitter:

there was a 800,000 barrel release from the US SPR

More to come - I'll post the gas and distillates ASAP

Oil price is sliding on the data release, which is not surprising.

Expectations I had seen centred on:



Headline crude -2.2 mn barrels

Distillates -0.5 mn bbls

Gasoline +1.2 mn