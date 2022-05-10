Oil summary comes via ANZ, plenty to chew on:

  • negotiations amongst EU member states on sanctions on Russia oil failed to reach an agreement
  • Saudi Arabia’s oil minister warned that the entire energy market is running out of capacity. His UAE counterpart added that without more global investment, OPEC+ won’t be able to guarantee sufficient oil supplies when demand fully recovers from the pandemic.
  • The US Energy Information Administration reduced its forecast for domestic production to 11.9mb/d, as US drillers raised output at a slower pace.

Oil (WTI) slid back under $100:

oil wto 11 May 2022