OPEC meets tomorrow so the leaks will be non-stop now.

The latest is from The WSJ, which reports that OPEC and its allies "are considering either a modest increase in oil production or maintaining output at current levels.

“They need to find a balance between the U.S. and Russia,” said an OPEC delegate.

WTI crude oil is trading at $94.34 ahead of the decision.

The report also floats the idea of a a ceiling for the entire group with no individual quotas. To me, that sounds like a recipe for disaster down the road.