2024 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 2.25 mil bpd

2023 world oil demand growth forecast unchanged at 2.44 mil bpd

Trims Q4 2023 world oil demand forecast by 50k bpd

Trims Q1 2024 world oil demand forecast by 150k bpd

Ongoing uncertainty in Europe and other economies are expected to impact oil demand for the rest of the year and next year

In case you missed it, the IEA also shared their latest view on the oil market earlier here.