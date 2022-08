The JMMC meeting is said to have started and OPEC+ are believed to be discussing an output hike of below 400k bpd for September. As things stand, the bloc itself is already struggling to meet its quota so I don't see how any increases are going to make much difference to oil market sentiment. Nonetheless, oil prices remain heavy with Brent trading 1% down on the day back below the $100 mark.

