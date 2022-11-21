Reuters with this snippet from Oxford Economics:
- it only expects an exit from zero-COVID in the second half of 2023
- "From an epidemiological and political perspective, we do not think the country is ready yet to open up,"
There is more at the Reuters report, this on the step back from easing restrictions we've seen in the p[ast couple of weeks:
- Several Chinese cities began cutting routine community COVID-19 testing last week.
- But late on Sunday, Shijiazhuang announced it would conduct mass testing in six of its eight districts over the next five days after new daily local cases hit 641.
- "They lasted a week," said one popular comment on Weibo on Shijiazhuang's curbs, which was among the most viewed topics on the social media platform.
Link to Reuters here for more.
