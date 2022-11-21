Reuters with this snippet from Oxford Economics:

  • it only expects an exit from zero-COVID in the second half of 2023
  • "From an epidemiological and political perspective, we do not think the country is ready yet to open up,"

There is more at the Reuters report, this on the step back from easing restrictions we've seen in the p[ast couple of weeks:

Link to Reuters here for more.

---

Earlier posts today after the bad news weekend:

china COVID testing