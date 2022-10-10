Legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones is speaking on CNBC
- very challenging situation for the Fed
- consequences of Fed rate hikes as yet unknown
- everyone is expected to play some catch up to compensate for inflation
- expecting wage rise of 5 to 10%
- it is really challenging for Fed to hit the 2% target
- wage hikes get inflation significant push
- more likely than not if we are going to have the long-term prosperity we need a stable currency
- we need stable inflation over long-term if we don't have a stable society
- there is a short term pain if we are to have long-term gain
- Putin/Russia situation a big unknown
- I have a minor allocation of bitcoin
- The 2020s will be that period where focus on debt dynamics
- We've done this massive experimentation with monetary policy where we depressed yields
- The 2020s will be the opposite
- Whoever is Pres. is going to have to deal with debt dynamics that are so dire we are going to have to have fiscal retrenchment
- Bitcoin will have value at some point
- Most recessions last around 300 days. Stock markets tend to go 10% from the start of the recession
- There will be a point when the Fed stops tightening.
- I think being in cash is a good thing assuming central banks will do what they said that to that is bring inflation back to target
- We are in a completely different environment now