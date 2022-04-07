She will be arriving in Taipei on Sunday, following a visit to Japan, with the trip reportedly a sign of support for Taiwan amid what is happening between Russia and Ukraine. It is an indirect jab at China and we're already starting to see tensions build up. Global Times political editor, Hu Xijin, has just tweeted:

"Pelosi is playing with fire, so is the US. There must be serious consequences for her visit."

We may still just get the usual verbal tit-for-tat remarks between both sides for the time being but be mindful in case things escalate in the weeks/months ahead.