The key story in markets is still that of higher yields with it driving broader sentiment as well. The dollar continues to sit in a good spot all across the board, even if we did see Tokyo intervene yesterday. USD/JPY was hammered down from 150.00 to 147.27 but is now trading some 200 pips off the lows again. Power to the bond market. ✊

In the equities space, stocks were smashed lower as the prospect of 5% yields in 10-year Treasuries looms just over the horizon. Now, that will be something.

Looking to European trading today, PMI data will be something to focus on but these will mostly be final readings for the euro area. As such, the spotlight will continue to shine on developments in the bond market and how that continues to spill over to other areas as well.

0715 GMT - Spain September services PMI

0745 GMT - Italy September services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France September final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany September final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone September final services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - UK September final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone August PPI figures

0900 GMT - Eurozone August retail sales

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 29 September

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.