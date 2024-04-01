Last week was the dreadful news out of the US in which six workers lost their lives:

Some better news out of the port with various news items on the reopening of passage for some shipping. In brief:

the cargo vessel Dali is still stuck under steel bridge debris with 4,000 containers and a 21-member crew aboard who have been stranded on the ship since last week

limited ship traffic resumed for the first time on Monday, a temporary channel with a controlling depth of 11 feet (3.35 meters) on the northbound side of the wreckage

a second temporary channel on the southbound side with a depth of 15 to 16 feet (4.6 to 4.9 meters) would open "in the coming days"

--

The Port of Baltimore is the largest in the U.S. for "roll-on, roll-off" vehicle imports and exports of farm and construction equipment.

Info via Reuters, more at the link.