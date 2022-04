Macron holds a handy lead in the polls ahead of Le Pen. Macron is around 55%+ .

But, yeah ... polls can be wrong. A win for Macron will be a tailwind for the EUR compared with a win for Le Pen. Le Pen is, at heart, a Frexiteer, or anti-EU at best.

Early Monday morning, and its super-thin liquidity trading, should see moves for EUR regardless. Higher in the event of a Macron win. Sharply lower (cratering territory I would think) if Le Pen pulls a win out of the hat.