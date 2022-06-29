Putin's war on Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to join NATO.
Headlines via Reuters via IFAX and RIA, comments from the hapless Russian President:
- I don't rule out tensions will emerge in our relations with Finland and Sweden after they decided to join NATO
- Russia will have to answer in kind if NATO infrastructure is deployed to Finland and Sweden
-
Goals of the special military operation in Ukraine are unchanged, but there can be different tactics
The ultimate goal is "liberating" Donbas and getting security guarantees