Putin's war on Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

Headlines via Reuters via IFAX and RIA, comments from the hapless Russian President:

I don't rule out tensions will emerge in our relations with Finland and Sweden after they decided to join NATO

Russia will have to answer in kind if NATO infrastructure is deployed to Finland and Sweden

Goals of the special military operation in Ukraine are unchanged, but there can be different tactics

The ultimate goal is "liberating" Donbas and getting security guarantees